ATP Tour Rio Open Results

Wednesday At Jockey Club Brasileiro Rio de Janeiro Purse: $1.79 million (ATP500) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles First Round

Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Diego Schwartzman (4), Argentina, 6-1, 4-1 retired.

Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Second Round

Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 7-6 (6), 5-7, 7-6 (4).

Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 7-5, 6-4.

Doubles First Round

Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, and Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-1.

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Horacio Zeballos (3), Argentina, def. Austin Krajicek, United States, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, 7-6 (1), 6-1.

Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Andres Molteni, Argentina, def. Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, and Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, 2-6, 6-2, 10-6.

