ATP Tour Rio Open Results

February 21, 2019 6:35 pm
 
Thursday
At Jockey Club Brasileiro
Rio de Janeiro
Purse: $1.79 million (ATP500)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-4, 6-2.

Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Joao Sousa (5), Portugal, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 6-1, 6-4.

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Horacio Zeballos (3), Argentina, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 12-10.

