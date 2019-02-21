ATP Tour Rio Open Results

|Thursday
|At Jockey Club Brasileiro
|Rio de Janeiro
|Purse: $1.79 million (ATP500)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|Second Round
Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.
Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-4, 6-2.
Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Joao Sousa (5), Portugal, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.
Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 6-1, 6-4.
Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Horacio Zeballos (3), Argentina, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 12-10.
