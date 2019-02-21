ATP Tour Rio Open Results

Thursday At Jockey Club Brasileiro Rio de Janeiro Purse: $1.79 million (ATP500) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-4, 6-2.

Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Joao Sousa (5), Portugal, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 6-1, 6-4.

Advertisement

Doubles Quarterfinals

Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Horacio Zeballos (3), Argentina, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 12-10.

Juan Sabastian Cabal and Robert Farah (2), Colombia, def. Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara, Britain, 6-2, 6-3.

MORE

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.