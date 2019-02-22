ATP Tour Rio Open Results

Friday At Jockey Club Brasileiro Rio de Janeiro Purse: $1.79 million (ATP500) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Quarterfinals

Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Casper Ruud, Norway, 6-4, 7-5.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Juan Sabastian Cabal and Robert Farah (2), Colombia, 3-6, 7-5, 10-7.

Thomaz Bellucci and Rogerio Dutra Silva, Brazil, def. Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

