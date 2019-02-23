Listen Live Sports

ATP Tour Rio Open Results

February 23, 2019 8:41 pm
 
Saturday
At Jockey Club Brasileiro
Rio de Janeiro
Purse: $1.79 million (ATP500)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Semifinals

Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, walkover.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Doubles
Championship

Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Thomaz Bellucci and Rogerio Dutra Silva, Brazil, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 10-7.

