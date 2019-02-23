ATP Tour Rio Open Results

|Saturday
|At Jockey Club Brasileiro
|Rio de Janeiro
|Purse: $1.79 million (ATP500)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|Semifinals
Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, walkover.
Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Thomaz Bellucci and Rogerio Dutra Silva, Brazil, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 10-7.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.