ATP Tour Rio Open Results

Saturday At Jockey Club Brasileiro Rio de Janeiro Purse: $1.79 million (ATP500) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, walkover.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Doubles Championship

Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Thomaz Bellucci and Rogerio Dutra Silva, Brazil, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 10-7.

