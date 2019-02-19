Listen Live Sports

ATP Tour Rio Open Results

February 19, 2019 5:47 pm
 
Tuesday
At Jockey Club Brasileiro
Rio de Janeiro
Purse: $1.79 million (ATP500)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Dusan Lajovic (6), Serbia, 6-2, 6-1.

Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 6-1, 6-2.

Joao Sousa (5), Portugal, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Nicolas Jarry (8), Chile, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (6).

Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. Malek Jaziri (7), Tunisia, 6-3, 7-5.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, def. Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.

Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Marco Cecchinato (3), Italy, 7-5, 7-6 (1).

Christian Garin, Chile, def. Maxi Marterer, Germany, 7-5, 6-3.

Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Pedro Sousa, Portugal, 6-3, 6-2.

