Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP Tour Sofia Open Results

February 7, 2019 3:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Thursday
At Arena Armeec
Sofia, Bulgaria
Purse: $600,500 (ATP250)
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles
Second Round

Martin Klizan, Slovakia, def. Daniel Brands, Germany, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Yannick Maden, Germany, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4.

Fernando Verdasco (6), Spain, def. Marius Copil, Romania, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Gael Monfils (7), France, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-3.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (2), Greece, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Hsieh Cheng-peng, Taiwan, and Christopher Rungkat, Indonesia, def. Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4).

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Jurgen Melzer, Austria, def. Simone Bolelli and Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 10-6.

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja, India, def. Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop (4), Netherlands, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (10).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.