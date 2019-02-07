ATP Tour Sofia Open Results

Thursday At Arena Armeec Sofia, Bulgaria Purse: $600,500 (ATP250) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles Second Round

Martin Klizan, Slovakia, def. Daniel Brands, Germany, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Yannick Maden, Germany, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4.

Fernando Verdasco (6), Spain, def. Marius Copil, Romania, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Gael Monfils (7), France, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-3.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (2), Greece, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Hsieh Cheng-peng, Taiwan, and Christopher Rungkat, Indonesia, def. Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4).

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Jurgen Melzer, Austria, def. Simone Bolelli and Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 10-6.

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja, India, def. Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop (4), Netherlands, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (10).

