ATP Tour Sofia Open Results

February 9, 2019 12:53 pm
 
Saturday
At Arena Armeec
Sofia, Bulgaria
Purse: $600,500 (ATP250)
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles
Semifinals

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Matteo Berettini, Italy, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3.

Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Gael Monfils (7), France, 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles
Semifinals

Hsieh Cheng-peng, Taiwan, and Christopher Rungkat, Indonesia, def. Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan (3), India, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

