ATP Tour Sofia Open Results

|Saturday
|At Arena Armeec
|Sofia, Bulgaria
|Purse: $600,500 (ATP250)
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
|Semifinals
Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Matteo Berettini, Italy, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3.
Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Gael Monfils (7), France, 6-2, 6-4.
Hsieh Cheng-peng, Taiwan, and Christopher Rungkat, Indonesia, def. Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan (3), India, 7-6 (3), 6-3.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.