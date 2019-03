By The Associated Press

Sunday At Palais des Sports Marseille, France Purse: $754,800 (WT250) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles Championship

Stefanos Tsitsipas (1), Greece, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Doubles Championship

Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin, France, def. Ben McLachlan, Japan, and Matwe Middelkoops (3), Netherlands, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 10-3.

