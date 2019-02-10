AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Par Scores

|Sunday
|At Pebble Beach, Calif.
|Purse: $7.6 million
|p-Pebble Beach Golf Links: 6,816 yards, par-72
|s-Spyglass Hill: 6,960 yards, par-72
|m-Monterey Peninsula CC: 6,958 yards, par-71
|Partial Fourth Round
|Scott Stallings
|67s-70p-69m-66—272
|-15
|Jason Day
|65m-69s-72p-68—274
|-13
|Si Woo Kim
|66p-71m-69s-68—274
|-13
|Scott Langley
|64m-69s-73p-69—275
|-12
|Kevin Streelman
|70m-70s-71p-65—276
|-11
|Brian Gay
|64m-72s-69p-71—276
|-11
|Lucas Glover
|68s-66p-70m-72—276
|-11
|Max Homa
|73p-69m-68s-67—277
|-10
|Michael Thompson
|70s-72p-69m-66—277
|-10
|Chris Stroud
|69p-71m-67s-70—277
|-10
|Scott Piercy
|70p-65m-69s-73—277
|-10
|Jim Furyk
|72s-68p-68m-70—278
|-9
|Sung Kang
|69p-69m-69s-71—278
|-9
|Russell Knox
|68m-70s-68p-72—278
|-9
|Matt Every
|65m-71s-69p-73—278
|-9
|Roberto Diaz
|69p-69m-71s-70—279
|-8
|Graeme McDowell
|68p-70m-70s-71—279
|-8
|Adam Hadwin
|72s-70p-65m-72—279
|-8
|D.J. Trahan
|68m-72s-72p-67—279
|-8
|Matt Kuchar
|67m-73s-70p-70—280
|-7
|Tyler Duncan
|71p-68m-70s-71—280
|-7
|Patrick Reed
|68m-70s-73p-69—280
|-7
|Trey Mullinax
|71m-68s-73p-68—280
|-7
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|69s-68p-69m-74—280
|-7
|Jonathan Byrd
|69p-69m-68s-74—280
|-7
|Ernie Els
|69m-68s-73p-71—281
|-6
|Nick Taylor
|69p-70m-71s-71—281
|-6
|Kevin Kisner
|65m-71s-74p-71—281
|-6
|Brandon Harkins
|69p-73m-67s-72—281
|-6
|Curtis Luck
|70m-67s-73p-71—281
|-6
|Martin Trainer
|69p-73m-66s-73—281
|-6
|Brady Schnell
|67m-72s-72p-70—281
|-6
|Branden Grace
|67p-69m-71s-74—281
|-6
|Cameron Champ
|73s-69p-70m-69—281
|-6
|Tom Lovelady
|72p-70m-70s-69—281
|-6
|Hank Lebioda
|71p-69m-71s-71—282
|-5
|Andrew Putnam
|75s-70p-66m-71—282
|-5
|Chez Reavie
|68m-70s-71p-73—282
|-5
|Sam Saunders
|69p-70m-72s-71—282
|-5
|Julian Etulain
|71p-72m-69s-70—282
|-5
|Tony Finau
|69p-73m-70s-70—282
|-5
|Jonas Blixt
|67m-69s-76p-70—282
|-5
|Ben Silverman
|70p-71m-69s-73—283
|-4
|Adam Schenk
|70m-72s-67p-74—283
|-4
|Jordan Spieth
|66m-68s-74p-75—283
|-4
|Josh Teater
|70m-70s-71p-72—283
|-4
|Nate Lashley
|67p-71m-73s-72—283
|-4
|Dustin Johnson
|66m-73s-73p-71—283
|-4
|Tommy Fleetwood
|73m-68s-71p-71—283
|-4
|Brian Stuard
|69p-70m-73s-71—283
|-4
|Roberto Castro
|68p-70m-72s-74—284
|-3
|Alex Prugh
|69p-72m-68s-75—284
|-3
|Cameron Tringale
|71p-68m-72s-73—284
|-3
|Matt Jones
|71s-71p-70m-72—284
|-3
|Johnson Wagner
|67s-73p-71m-74—285
|-2
|John Rollins
|73p-69m-70s-74—286
|-1
|Cody Gribble
|66s-73p-73m-78—290
|+3
|Cameron Davis
|72s-68p-72m-78—290
|+3
|Made cut; did not finish
|Steve Stricker
|68m-75s-70p—213
|-2
|Dominic Bozzelli
|72m-73s-68p—213
|-2
|Wyndham Clark
|73s-69p-71m—213
|-2
|Charley Hoffman
|69m-72s-72p—213
|-2
|Martin Laird
|68s-74p-71m—213
|-2
|Sangmoon Bae
|69s-71p-73m—213
|-2
|John Senden
|72s-72p-69m—213
|-2
|Austin Cook
|66m-74s-73p—213
|-2
|Adam Scott
|70m-72s-71p—213
|-2
|Fabian Gomez
|67s-71p-75m—213
|-2
|Fourth Round Leaderboard
|Name
|Par
|Thru
|1. Phil Mickelson
|-18
|16
|2. Scott Stallings
|-15
|F
|2. Paul Casey
|-15
|15
|4. Jason Day
|-13
|F
|4. Si Woo Kim
|-13
|F
|6. Scott Langley
|-12
|F
|7. Kevin Streelman
|-11
|F
|7. Brian Gay
|-11
|F
|7. Lucas Glover
|-11
|F
|10. Max Homa
|-10
|F
|10. Michael Thompson
|-10
|F
|10. Chris Stroud
|-10
|F
|10. Scott Piercy
|-10
|F
