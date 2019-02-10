Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Par Scores

February 10, 2019 9:49 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
Sunday
At Pebble Beach, Calif.
Purse: $7.6 million
p-Pebble Beach Golf Links: 6,816 yards, par-72
s-Spyglass Hill: 6,960 yards, par-72
m-Monterey Peninsula CC: 6,958 yards, par-71
Partial Fourth Round
Scott Stallings 67s-70p-69m-66—272 -15
Jason Day 65m-69s-72p-68—274 -13
Si Woo Kim 66p-71m-69s-68—274 -13
Scott Langley 64m-69s-73p-69—275 -12
Kevin Streelman 70m-70s-71p-65—276 -11
Brian Gay 64m-72s-69p-71—276 -11
Lucas Glover 68s-66p-70m-72—276 -11
Max Homa 73p-69m-68s-67—277 -10
Michael Thompson 70s-72p-69m-66—277 -10
Chris Stroud 69p-71m-67s-70—277 -10
Scott Piercy 70p-65m-69s-73—277 -10
Jim Furyk 72s-68p-68m-70—278 -9
Sung Kang 69p-69m-69s-71—278 -9
Russell Knox 68m-70s-68p-72—278 -9
Matt Every 65m-71s-69p-73—278 -9
Roberto Diaz 69p-69m-71s-70—279 -8
Graeme McDowell 68p-70m-70s-71—279 -8
Adam Hadwin 72s-70p-65m-72—279 -8
D.J. Trahan 68m-72s-72p-67—279 -8
Matt Kuchar 67m-73s-70p-70—280 -7
Tyler Duncan 71p-68m-70s-71—280 -7
Patrick Reed 68m-70s-73p-69—280 -7
Trey Mullinax 71m-68s-73p-68—280 -7
Rafa Cabrera Bello 69s-68p-69m-74—280 -7
Jonathan Byrd 69p-69m-68s-74—280 -7
Ernie Els 69m-68s-73p-71—281 -6
Nick Taylor 69p-70m-71s-71—281 -6
Kevin Kisner 65m-71s-74p-71—281 -6
Brandon Harkins 69p-73m-67s-72—281 -6
Curtis Luck 70m-67s-73p-71—281 -6
Martin Trainer 69p-73m-66s-73—281 -6
Brady Schnell 67m-72s-72p-70—281 -6
Branden Grace 67p-69m-71s-74—281 -6
Cameron Champ 73s-69p-70m-69—281 -6
Tom Lovelady 72p-70m-70s-69—281 -6
Hank Lebioda 71p-69m-71s-71—282 -5
Andrew Putnam 75s-70p-66m-71—282 -5
Chez Reavie 68m-70s-71p-73—282 -5
Sam Saunders 69p-70m-72s-71—282 -5
Julian Etulain 71p-72m-69s-70—282 -5
Tony Finau 69p-73m-70s-70—282 -5
Jonas Blixt 67m-69s-76p-70—282 -5
Ben Silverman 70p-71m-69s-73—283 -4
Adam Schenk 70m-72s-67p-74—283 -4
Jordan Spieth 66m-68s-74p-75—283 -4
Josh Teater 70m-70s-71p-72—283 -4
Nate Lashley 67p-71m-73s-72—283 -4
Dustin Johnson 66m-73s-73p-71—283 -4
Tommy Fleetwood 73m-68s-71p-71—283 -4
Brian Stuard 69p-70m-73s-71—283 -4
Roberto Castro 68p-70m-72s-74—284 -3
Alex Prugh 69p-72m-68s-75—284 -3
Cameron Tringale 71p-68m-72s-73—284 -3
Matt Jones 71s-71p-70m-72—284 -3
Johnson Wagner 67s-73p-71m-74—285 -2
John Rollins 73p-69m-70s-74—286 -1
Cody Gribble 66s-73p-73m-78—290 +3
Cameron Davis 72s-68p-72m-78—290 +3
Made cut; did not finish
Steve Stricker 68m-75s-70p—213 -2
Dominic Bozzelli 72m-73s-68p—213 -2
Wyndham Clark 73s-69p-71m—213 -2
Charley Hoffman 69m-72s-72p—213 -2
Martin Laird 68s-74p-71m—213 -2
Sangmoon Bae 69s-71p-73m—213 -2
John Senden 72s-72p-69m—213 -2
Austin Cook 66m-74s-73p—213 -2
Adam Scott 70m-72s-71p—213 -2
Fabian Gomez 67s-71p-75m—213 -2
Fourth Round Leaderboard
Name Par Thru
1. Phil Mickelson -18 16
2. Scott Stallings -15 F
2. Paul Casey -15 15
4. Jason Day -13 F
4. Si Woo Kim -13 F
6. Scott Langley -12 F
7. Kevin Streelman -11 F
7. Brian Gay -11 F
7. Lucas Glover -11 F
10. Max Homa -10 F
10. Michael Thompson -10 F
10. Chris Stroud -10 F
10. Scott Piercy -10 F

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.