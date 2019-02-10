AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Par Scores

Sunday At Pebble Beach, Calif. Purse: $7.6 million p-Pebble Beach Golf Links: 6,816 yards, par-72 s-Spyglass Hill: 6,960 yards, par-72 m-Monterey Peninsula CC: 6,958 yards, par-71 Partial Fourth Round Scott Stallings 67s-70p-69m-66—272 -15 Jason Day 65m-69s-72p-68—274 -13 Si Woo Kim 66p-71m-69s-68—274 -13 Scott Langley 64m-69s-73p-69—275 -12 Kevin Streelman 70m-70s-71p-65—276 -11 Brian Gay 64m-72s-69p-71—276 -11 Lucas Glover 68s-66p-70m-72—276 -11 Max Homa 73p-69m-68s-67—277 -10 Michael Thompson 70s-72p-69m-66—277 -10 Chris Stroud 69p-71m-67s-70—277 -10 Scott Piercy 70p-65m-69s-73—277 -10 Jim Furyk 72s-68p-68m-70—278 -9 Sung Kang 69p-69m-69s-71—278 -9 Russell Knox 68m-70s-68p-72—278 -9 Matt Every 65m-71s-69p-73—278 -9 Roberto Diaz 69p-69m-71s-70—279 -8 Graeme McDowell 68p-70m-70s-71—279 -8 Adam Hadwin 72s-70p-65m-72—279 -8 D.J. Trahan 68m-72s-72p-67—279 -8 Matt Kuchar 67m-73s-70p-70—280 -7 Tyler Duncan 71p-68m-70s-71—280 -7 Patrick Reed 68m-70s-73p-69—280 -7 Trey Mullinax 71m-68s-73p-68—280 -7 Rafa Cabrera Bello 69s-68p-69m-74—280 -7 Jonathan Byrd 69p-69m-68s-74—280 -7 Ernie Els 69m-68s-73p-71—281 -6 Nick Taylor 69p-70m-71s-71—281 -6 Kevin Kisner 65m-71s-74p-71—281 -6 Brandon Harkins 69p-73m-67s-72—281 -6 Curtis Luck 70m-67s-73p-71—281 -6 Martin Trainer 69p-73m-66s-73—281 -6 Brady Schnell 67m-72s-72p-70—281 -6 Branden Grace 67p-69m-71s-74—281 -6 Cameron Champ 73s-69p-70m-69—281 -6 Tom Lovelady 72p-70m-70s-69—281 -6 Hank Lebioda 71p-69m-71s-71—282 -5 Andrew Putnam 75s-70p-66m-71—282 -5 Chez Reavie 68m-70s-71p-73—282 -5 Sam Saunders 69p-70m-72s-71—282 -5 Julian Etulain 71p-72m-69s-70—282 -5 Tony Finau 69p-73m-70s-70—282 -5 Jonas Blixt 67m-69s-76p-70—282 -5 Ben Silverman 70p-71m-69s-73—283 -4 Adam Schenk 70m-72s-67p-74—283 -4 Jordan Spieth 66m-68s-74p-75—283 -4 Josh Teater 70m-70s-71p-72—283 -4 Nate Lashley 67p-71m-73s-72—283 -4 Dustin Johnson 66m-73s-73p-71—283 -4 Tommy Fleetwood 73m-68s-71p-71—283 -4 Brian Stuard 69p-70m-73s-71—283 -4 Roberto Castro 68p-70m-72s-74—284 -3 Alex Prugh 69p-72m-68s-75—284 -3 Cameron Tringale 71p-68m-72s-73—284 -3 Matt Jones 71s-71p-70m-72—284 -3 Johnson Wagner 67s-73p-71m-74—285 -2 John Rollins 73p-69m-70s-74—286 -1 Cody Gribble 66s-73p-73m-78—290 +3 Cameron Davis 72s-68p-72m-78—290 +3 Made cut; did not finish Steve Stricker 68m-75s-70p—213 -2 Dominic Bozzelli 72m-73s-68p—213 -2 Wyndham Clark 73s-69p-71m—213 -2 Charley Hoffman 69m-72s-72p—213 -2 Martin Laird 68s-74p-71m—213 -2 Sangmoon Bae 69s-71p-73m—213 -2 John Senden 72s-72p-69m—213 -2 Austin Cook 66m-74s-73p—213 -2 Adam Scott 70m-72s-71p—213 -2 Fabian Gomez 67s-71p-75m—213 -2

Fourth Round Leaderboard Name Par Thru 1. Phil Mickelson -18 16 2. Scott Stallings -15 F 2. Paul Casey -15 15 4. Jason Day -13 F 4. Si Woo Kim -13 F 6. Scott Langley -12 F 7. Kevin Streelman -11 F 7. Brian Gay -11 F 7. Lucas Glover -11 F 10. Max Homa -10 F 10. Michael Thompson -10 F 10. Chris Stroud -10 F 10. Scott Piercy -10 F

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.