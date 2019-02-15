Austin Hill earns Truck Series victory in Daytona opener

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Austin Hill blocked his way to his first career Truck Series victory in a crash-marred season-opener Friday night at Daytona International Speedway.

With only nine of the 32 trucks still running in the second overtime, Hill had to block Grant Enfinger for most of the final lap. He needed a last big, bold maneuver to hold off Enfinger as they rushed toward the checkered flag.

Hill won for Hattori Racing and solidified the team’s decision to release reigning series champion Brett Moffitt a month after Moffitt won the title. Hattori Racing struggled all last season with funding but Moffitt won the final two races of the year to give the underdog team an unexpected championship.

Team owner Shige Hattori released Moffitt then signed Hill in early January. The 24-year-old won for the first time in 52 career Truck Series starts.

