The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Australia into Davis Cup finals in Madrid

February 2, 2019 2:37 am
 
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Australia won its Davis Cup qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-0 to secure a spot in this year’s 18-team final in Madrid.

The Australian doubles pair of John Peers and Jordan Thompson defeated Mirza Basic and Tomislav Brkic 7-5, 6-1 on Saturday on hard courts at Memorial Drive to give the home side an unbeatable 3-0 lead.

Alexei Popyrin, in his Davis Cup debut, followed with a 6-1 7-6 (2) victory over Nerman Fatic. The fifth match was not played.

On Friday’s opening day, John Millman and Alex de Minaur gave Australia its 2-0 lead. Millman defeated Damir Dzumhur 6-3 6-2 and de Minaur followed with a 6-3, 7-6 (0) victory over Basic.

Under the new Davis Cup format, the best-of-three matches were played over two days.

