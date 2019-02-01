Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Australia takes 2-0 Davis Cup lead over Bosnia-Herzegovina

February 1, 2019 5:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — John Millman and Alex de Minaur gave Australia a 2-0 lead over Bosnia and Herzegovina in Davis Cup qualifying on Friday.

Millman defeated Damir Dzumhur 6-3 6-2 in the opening singles match at Adelaide’s Memorial Drive and De Minaur followed with a 6-3 7-6 (0) victory against Mirza Basic.

Play concludes Saturday with a doubles match and reverse singles.

Under the new Davis Cup format, the best-of-three matches will be played over two days. Australia is among the countries vying for 12 remaining spots in the 18-team final in Madrid in November.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
2|5 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy SEAL recruits participate in underwater training

Today in History

1984: Navy captain becomes first human satellite

Get our daily newsletter.