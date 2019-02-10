Avalanche-Bruins Sum

Colorado 1 0 0 0—1 Boston 0 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Colorado, MacKinnon 29 (Landeskog, Compher), 19:27.

Second Period_2, Boston, Moore 3 (Marchand, McAvoy), 3:40.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_3, Boston, Marchand 21 (Krug, Bergeron), 4:03.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 12-12-10-2_36. Boston 7-15-9-4_35.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 4; Boston 0 of 5.

Goalies_Colorado, Varlamov 13-13-8 (35 shots-33 saves). Boston, Halak 14-9-4 (36-35).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:39.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Steve Miller.

