Avalanche-Bruins Sum

|Colorado
|1
|0
|0
|0—1
|Boston
|0
|1
|0
|1—2
First Period_1, Colorado, MacKinnon 29 (Landeskog, Compher), 19:27.
Second Period_2, Boston, Moore 3 (Marchand, McAvoy), 3:40.
Third Period_None.
Overtime_3, Boston, Marchand 21 (Krug, Bergeron), 4:03.
Shots on Goal_Colorado 12-12-10-2_36. Boston 7-15-9-4_35.
Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 4; Boston 0 of 5.
Goalies_Colorado, Varlamov 13-13-8 (35 shots-33 saves). Boston, Halak 14-9-4 (36-35).
A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:39.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Steve Miller.
