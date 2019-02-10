Avalanche-Bruins Sums

|Colorado
|1
|0
|0
|0—1
|Boston
|0
|1
|0
|1—2
First Period_1, Colorado, MacKinnon 29 (Compher, Landeskog), 19:27. Penalties_Heinen, BOS, (high sticking), 9:54; Landeskog, COL, (tripping), 16:19; Krug, BOS, (hooking), 17:27.
Second Period_2, Boston, Moore 3 (McAvoy, Marchand), 3:40. Penalties_MacKinnon, COL, (holding), 6:18; Soderberg, COL, (interference), 7:45.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Kuraly, BOS, (hooking), 7:16; Krug, BOS, (hooking), 9:53; Barrie, COL, (hooking), 10:08; Dries, COL, (holding), 17:45.
Overtime_3, Boston, Marchand 21 (Krug, Bergeron), 4:03. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Colorado 12-12-10-2_36. Boston 7-15-9-4_35.
Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 4; Boston 0 of 5.
Goalies_Colorado, Varlamov 13-13-8 (35 shots-33 saves). Boston, Halak 14-9-4 (36-35).
A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:39.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Steve Miller.
