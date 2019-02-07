Avalanche-Capitals Sum

|Colorado
|0
|1
|2
|0—3
|Washington
|1
|1
|1
|1—4
First Period_1, Washington, Burakovsky 7 (Niskanen, Oshie), 6:31.
Second Period_2, Colorado, MacKinnon 28 (Barrie, Landeskog), 0:35. 3, Washington, Kuznetsov 11 (Ovechkin, Carlson), 8:38 (pp).
Third Period_4, Washington, Niskanen 8 (Kuznetsov, Vrana), 0:34. 5, Colorado, Rantanen 24 (Landeskog), 5:10. 6, Colorado, C.Wilson 10 (Calvert), 17:53.
Overtime_7, Washington, Kuznetsov 12 (Ovechkin), 4:12.
Shots on Goal_Colorado 9-16-10-2_37. Washington 12-15-12-3_42.
Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 2; Washington 1 of 6.
Goalies_Colorado, Varlamov 13-13-6 (42 shots-38 saves). Washington, Copley 11-5-3 (37-34).
A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:39.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Pierre Racicot.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.