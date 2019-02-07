Listen Live Sports

Avalanche-Capitals Sums

February 7, 2019 10:28 pm
 
Colorado 0 1 2 0—3
Washington 1 1 1 1—4

First Period_1, Washington, Burakovsky 7 (Niskanen, Oshie), 6:31. Penalties_Rantanen, COL, (tripping), 13:40; Smith-Pelly, WSH, (high sticking), 18:14.

Second Period_2, Colorado, MacKinnon 28 (Barrie, Landeskog), 0:35. 3, Washington, Kuznetsov 11 (Ovechkin, Carlson), 8:38 (pp). Penalties_Washington bench, served by Ovechkin (delay of game), 0:35; Cole, COL, (tripping), 7:06; Zadorov, COL, (interference), 13:27; MacKinnon, COL, (tripping), 16:31.

Third Period_4, Washington, Niskanen 8 (Kuznetsov, Vrana), 0:34. 5, Colorado, Rantanen 24 (Landeskog), 5:10. 6, Colorado, C.Wilson 10 (Calvert), 17:53. Penalties_Landeskog, COL, (hooking), 2:40; Cole, COL, served by Greer, Major (interference), 11:18; Cole, COL, Major (fighting), 11:18; Cole, COL, Misconduct (misconduct), 11:18; T.Wilson, WSH, served by Stephenson, (interference), 11:18; T.Wilson, WSH, Misconduct (misconduct), 11:18; T.Wilson, WSH, Major (fighting), 11:18.

Overtime_7, Washington, Kuznetsov 12 (Ovechkin), 4:12. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 9-16-10-2_37. Washington 12-15-12-3_42.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 2; Washington 1 of 6.

Goalies_Colorado, Varlamov 13-13-6 (42 shots-38 saves). Washington, Copley 11-5-3 (37-34).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:39.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Pierre Racicot.

