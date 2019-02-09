Listen Live Sports

Avalanche-Islanders Sum

February 9, 2019 4:16 pm
 
Colorado 1 1 1 0—3
N.Y. Islanders 0 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, Colorado, Soderberg 18 (Johnson, Nieto), 10:19.

Second Period_2, Colorado, Johnson 5 (Kerfoot, Soderberg), 2:36. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 13 (Lee), 18:13.

Third Period_4, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 12 (Dal Colle, Pelech), 8:03. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Pulock 4 (Nelson, Eberle), 13:57 (pp). 6, Colorado, Compher 11 (Wilson, Soderberg), 17:15.

Overtime_7, N.Y. Islanders, Pulock 5 (Nelson, Cizikas), 2:23.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 10-9-6-3_28. N.Y. Islanders 12-14-13-2_41.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 1; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 3.

Goalies_Colorado, Varlamov 13-13-7 (41 shots-37 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 17-8-4 (28-25).

A_14,216 (15,795). T_2:40.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Mark Shewchyk.

