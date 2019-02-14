Avalanche-Jets Sum

Colorado 2 1 1—4 Winnipeg 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Colorado, Toninato 1 (Greer, Johnson), 5:21. 2, Colorado, Landeskog 30 (MacKinnon, Rantanen), 10:29. 3, Winnipeg, Tanev 12, 10:53.

Second Period_4, Colorado, Compher 12 (Nieto), 6:12 (sh).

Third Period_5, Colorado, Andrighetto 4 (Nieto, Calvert), 16:21.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 13-12-10_35. Winnipeg 8-9-8_25.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 3; Winnipeg 0 of 4.

Goalies_Colorado, Varlamov 14-14-8 (25 shots-24 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 26-16-2 (35-31).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:26.

Referees_Justin St Pierre, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Brian Mach.

