Avalanche-Predators Sums

Colorado 1 2 2—5 Nashville 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Colorado, MacKinnon 31 (Kerfoot, Zadorov), 3:05. Penalties_Josi, NSH, (slashing), 7:19; Zadorov, COL, (holding), 10:40; Ellis, NSH, (interference), 19:33.

Second Period_2, Colorado, Kerfoot 11 (Rantanen, MacKinnon), 14:41 (pp). 3, Colorado, Landeskog 33 (Girard, Soderberg), 18:02. Penalties_Andrighetto, COL, (high sticking), 4:05; Graves, COL, (slashing), 10:51; Hamhuis, NSH, (holding stick), 13:23; Weber, NSH, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 16:31; Dries, COL, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 16:31.

Third Period_4, Colorado, MacKinnon 32 (Barrie, Kerfoot), 9:59 (pp). 5, Colorado, Zadorov 6 (Soderberg, Andrighetto), 16:42. Penalties_Landeskog, COL, (slashing), 5:14; Ekholm, NSH, (boarding), 8:04; Weber, NSH, (slashing), 9:44; Andrighetto, COL, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 9:44; Calvert, COL, (roughing), 11:53; Boyle, NSH, (hooking), 12:14.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 5-10-6_21. Nashville 10-10-18_38.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 2 of 5; Nashville 0 of 5.

Goalies_Colorado, Grubauer 10-7-3 (38 shots-38 saves). Nashville, Rinne 22-16-3 (21-16).

A_17,760 (17,113). T_2:33.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Libor Suchanek.

