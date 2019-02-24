Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Baker lifts Morehead St. over Tennessee Tech 66-63

February 24, 2019 12:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — James Baker had a career-high 20 points as Morehead State edged past Tennessee Tech 66-63 on Saturday night.

Baker shot 9 for 12 from the field. He added four blocks.

Jordan Walker scored the go-ahead basket on a jumper that made it 61-59 with 1:30 left. Lamontray Harris scored Morehead State’s final five points to help secure the win.

Harris had 15 points and seven rebounds for Morehead State (11-18, 7-9 Ohio Valley Conference). Jordan Walker added 12 points.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Jared Sherfield scored a season-high 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-22, 3-13), who have now lost eight consecutive games. Jr Clay added 15 points and seven assists. Hunter Vick had 10 points and three blocks.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles this season. Morehead State defeated Tennessee Tech 67-61 on Jan. 24. Morehead State faces Murray State at home on Thursday. Tennessee Tech faces Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on the road on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.