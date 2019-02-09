Listen Live Sports

Baldwin scores 18 to lift Butler over Georgetown 73-69

February 9, 2019
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamar Baldwin had 18 points as Butler narrowly beat Georgetown 73-69 on Saturday.

Jordan Tucker had 15 points for Butler (14-10, 5-6 Big East Conference). Paul Jorgensen added 12 points. Nate Fowler had three assists for the visitors.

Mac McClung had 21 points for the Hoyas (15-9, 5-6). Jamorko Pickett added 18 points. Jessie Govan had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Bulldogs evened the season series against the Hoyas with the win. Georgetown defeated Butler 84-76 on Jan. 2. Butler takes on St. John’s on the road on Tuesday. Georgetown plays Seton Hall on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

