Balotelli scores again in Marseille’s 2-1 victory at Dijon

DIJON, France (AP) — Mario Balotelli’s second goal in three games helped Marseille to a 2-1 win at Dijon in the French league on Friday.

The Italy striker, who joined last month from Nice, turned the ball in from close range in the 57th minute after winger Florian Thauvin headed on a corner from the right.

Marseille’s second straight victory moved the side up to fifth ahead of this weekend’s matches, and also took some pressure off coach Rudi Garcia following a poor run of results.

While Balotelli was the team’s most dangerous player, a handling error from veteran goalkeeper Steve Mandanda led to Dijon’s 18th-minute opener.

Although Mandanda covered his near post to smother defender Fouad Chafik’s long-range shot, he did not push the ball away far enough and midfielder Jordan Marie followed up to drive it home.

Balotelli leveled before Argentine forward Lucas Ocampos produced a well-taken goal in the 73rd, cleverly cutting inside a defender on the edge of the area and curling the ball into the top corner.

On Saturday, runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain is at home to Bordeaux.

