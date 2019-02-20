Listen Live Sports

Barrett lifts Lamar over Incarnate Word 76-58

February 20, 2019 10:19 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Christian Barrett tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds to lift Lamar to a 76-58 win over Incarnate Word on Wednesday night.

Josh Nzeakor had 17 points and nine rebounds for Lamar (15-12, 8-6 Southland Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Davion Buster added 14 points. Nick Garth had 10 points for the road team.

Christian Peevy had 12 points for Incarnate Word (6-20, 1-12), whose losing streak stretched to 11 games. Dwight Murray Jr. added 10 points.

Lamar improves to 2-0 against Incarnate Word on the season. Lamar defeated Incarnate Word 87-81 on Jan. 23. Lamar matches up against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on the road on Saturday. UIW plays Stephen F. Austin on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

