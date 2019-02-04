Listen Live Sports

Baseball Hall of Fame president Jeff Idelson retiring

February 4, 2019 2:34 pm
 
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Baseball Hall of Fame president Jeff Idelson plans to retire after the annual induction ceremony in July.

The Hall made the announcement Monday. The 54-year-old Idelson succeeded Dale Petroskey as Hall president in 2008. Idelson joined the staff in 1994 as director of public relations and promotions and was promoted to vice president of communications and education.

Idelson, a native of West Newton, Massachusetts, began his professional career with the Boston Red Sox in 1986, then was the New York Yankees’ director of media relations and publicity from 1989-93.

Hall of Fame Chairman Jane Forbes Clark says the board of directors has established a search committee.

___

