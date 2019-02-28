Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bassey carries W. Kentucky past UAB 73-67

February 28, 2019 9:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Charles Bassey had 18 points and 13 rebounds to carry Western Kentucky to a 73-67 win over UAB on Thursday night.

Taveion Hollingsworth had 17 points for Western Kentucky (17-12, 10-6 Conference USA). Josh Anderson added 13 points. Jared Savage had 12 points and seven rebounds for the visiting team.

Lewis Sullivan had 16 points for the Blazers (17-12, 9-7). Zack Bryant added 13 points and six assists. Makhtar Gueye had 10 points.

The Hilltoppers evened the season series against the Blazers with the win. UAB defeated W. Kentucky 68-60 on Feb. 16. W. Kentucky plays Southern Miss at home on Sunday. UAB faces UTSA on the road on Sunday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|8 Open House for Prospective Students at...
3|8 Ethics for the CIA, CPA, CFE and CISA...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.