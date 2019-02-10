Listen Live Sports

Batemon leads Loyola Marymount over Portland 72-55

February 10, 2019
 
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — James Batemon had 28 points as Loyola Marymount topped Portland 72-55 on Saturday night.

Joe Quintana had 11 points for Loyola Marymount (17-8, 5-6 West Coast Conference). Eli Scott added seven rebounds and five assists.

Mattias Markusson, the Lions’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 11 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

Marcus Shaver Jr. had 19 points for the Pilots (7-19, 0-11), who have now lost 12 straight games. JoJo Walker added 15 points. Tahirou Diabate had 12 points.

The Lions improve to 2-0 against the Pilots for the season. Loyola Marymount defeated Portland 76-64 on Jan. 5. Loyola Marymount matches up against Gonzaga at home on Thursday. Portland plays San Francisco at home next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

