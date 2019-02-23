Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Batemon leads Loyola Marymount past Pacific 63-56

February 23, 2019 6:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — James Batemon had 19 points as Loyola Marymount got past Pacific 63-56 on Saturday.

Dameane Douglas had 11 points for Loyola Marymount (18-10, 6-8 West Coast Conference). Eli Scott added seven assists.

Roberto Gallinat scored a season-high 31 points for the Tigers (13-16, 3-11), whose losing streak reached five games. Jahlil Tripp added eight rebounds and six steals.

The Lions improve to 2-0 against the Tigers this season. Loyola Marymount defeated Pacific 60-42 on Jan. 31. Loyola Marymount matches up against Santa Clara at home on Thursday. Pacific plays Gonzaga at home on Thursday.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.