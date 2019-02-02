Bayern slips up at Leverkusen, Dortmund held in Frankfurt

BERLIN (AP) — Peter Bosz did all he could for his former side.

Bosz’s Bayer Leverkusen came from behind to defeat Bayern Munich 3-1 and end the defending champion’s seven-game winning run in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

But Borussia Dortmund, which started the 20th round six points clear of Bayern, was unable to take full advantage as it was held at Eintracht Frankfurt to 1-1.

Bayern needed a win in Leverkusen to keep the pressure on Dortmund and it seemed to be going to plan for the six-time defending champion when midfielder Leon Goretzka scored before the break.

Advertisement

But second-half goals from Leon Bailey, Kevin Volland, and Lucas Alario left the visitors seven points adrift.

Bayern coach Niko Kovac rued a Robert Lewandowski goal ruled out for offside by the video referee. It was a marginal decision.

“If we had gone in 2-0 up at the break I don’t think anything would have happened as Leverkusen had done nothing in the first half,” Kovac said.

It was Leverkusen’s second successive win in the third game under new coach Bosz, who coached Dortmund last season.

When told of Bayern’s loss, Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Buerki said, “For me it’s only a small comfort.”

Dortmund captain Marco Reus scored in the 22nd minute after some great work from Raphael Guerreiro, who eluded two defenders to set up the goal.

Frankfurt had been dangerous throughout – Buerki bailed out his side with a number of saves, particularly in the first half – and Luka Jovic finally equalized 10 minutes before the break with a spectacular finish after Ante Rebic hit the crossbar.

Paco Alcacer came closest in the final minutes for the visitors when he struck the roof of the net with a free kick.

Elsewhere, Wolfsburg won at Hertha Berlin 1-0, Hoffenheim was held by Fortuna Duesseldorf 1-1, and Nuremberg’s 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen was enough to climb off the bottom and leave Hannover in its place.

Third-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach was playing at Schalke later Saturday.

___

More AP Bundesliga coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.