Beard Jr. carries FIU past North Texas 69-59

February 16, 2019 6:15 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Brian Beard Jr. scored 22 points as Florida International defeated North Texas 69-59 on Saturday. Antonio Daye added 20 points for the Panthers.

Beard Jr. hit 6 of 8 3-pointers.

Devon Andrews had 15 points for Florida International (16-11, 7-7 Conference USA). Osasumwen Osaghae added 3 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

Florida International scored 24 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

