Belmont looks to extend streak vs Tennessee St.

Belmont (19-4, 10-2) vs. Tennessee State (8-16, 5-7)

Gentry Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks for its eighth straight conference win against Tennessee State. Belmont’s last OVC loss came against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 91-80 on Jan. 17. Tennessee State lost 75-65 to Eastern Kentucky in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Tennessee State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey, Kamar McKnight, Stokley Chaffee Jr. and Tripp Davis have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 54 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

Advertisement

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Tigers have given up only 75.4 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 82.3 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Kevin McClain has made or assisted on 40 percent of all Belmont field goals over the last three games. McClain has accounted for 25 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Belmont has won its last four road games, scoring 88.5 points, while allowing 77.3 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bruins have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Tennessee State has 32 assists on 83 field goals (38.6 percent) across its past three outings while Belmont has assists on 67 of 97 field goals (69.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Belmont offense has scored 87 points per game this season, ranking the Bruins third among Division I teams. The Tennessee State defense has allowed 76.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 268th overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.