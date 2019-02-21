Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bengals hire Giants’ Lou Anarumo as defensive coordinator

By JOE KAY
February 21, 2019 3:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have completed their lengthy search for a defensive coordinator by hiring Lou Anarumo, who was the New York Giants’ defensive backs coach last season.

Anarumo will be Cincinnati’s fourth defensive coordinator in three seasons. Head coach Marvin Lewis took over the duties when Teryl Austin was fired midway through last season. Lewis then was fired after a third straight losing season.

Defensive coordinator was the last major job open under new coach Zac Taylor, who came from the Los Angeles Rams as quarterbacks coach and plans to call the plays on offense.

Anarumo also was defensive backs coach for the Dolphins from 2012-17. He was interim defensive coordinator in Miami for the final 12 games in 2015.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.