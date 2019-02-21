Listen Live Sports

Benlevi carries Georgia St. past Appalachian St. 80-75

February 21, 2019 9:38 pm
 
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Malik Benlevi had 20 points as Georgia State edged past Appalachian State 80-75 on Thursday night.

D’Marcus Simonds had 18 points for Georgia State (19-8, 10-4 Sun Belt Conference). Kane Williams added 18 points. Jeff Thomas had 11 points for the visitors.

Justin Forrest had 17 points for the Mountaineers (9-17, 4-9). Tyrell Johnson added 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Isaac Johnson had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Georgia State plays Coastal Carolina on the road on Saturday. Appalachian State matches up against Georgia Southern at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

