Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Benlevi carries Georgia St. past South Alabama 90-81

February 15, 2019 9:49 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Malik Benlevi scored a career-high 26 points as Georgia State defeated South Alabama 90-81 on Friday night. Jeff Thomas added 21 points for the Panthers.

Benlevi hit 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds and five assists. Thomas also had seven rebounds for the Panthers.

Devin Mitchell had 14 points for Georgia State (18-8, 9-4 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Kane Williams added 11 points and six assists.

Georgia State posted a season-high 23 assists.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Panthers were in trouble after the first half, entering halftime trailing 53-39. But the home team mounted a second-half rally to get back in it and ultimately earn the nine-point victory. The Jaguars’ 53 points in the first half marked a season high for the team.

Herb McGee scored a career-high 26 points and had eight assists for the Jaguars (12-14, 5-8). Rodrick Sikes added 14 points. Kory Holden had 12 points.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars this season. Georgia State defeated South Alabama 69-66 on Jan. 17. Georgia State matches up against Appalachian State on the road on Thursday. South Alabama matches up against Troy on the road next Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|22 Federal Data + ML Technical Seminar:...
2|22 AFCEA DC February Luncheon - U.S. Army
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.