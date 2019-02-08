Listen Live Sports

Berdych saves 2 match points on way to Montpellier semis

February 8, 2019 2:23 pm
 
MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — Former champion Tomas Berdych reached the Open Sud de France semifinals the hard way, saving two match points in a 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5), 7-5 win against Filip Krajinovic on Friday.

The two players were meeting for the first time on the ATP Tour, and made it a match to remember.

It looked as if Berdych was going through in straight sets when he went a break up in the second set. But Krajinovic, a Paris Masters finalist in 2017 after a surprising run from the qualifying rounds, broke back, took the tiebreaker and then led 5-4 and 40-15 in the third.

Berdych, who is unseeded at the tournament he won in 2012, then turned the contest around.

The 33-year-old Czech next faces seventh-seeded Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France, who beat third-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Berdych beat Herbert in their only previous meeting, earlier this year in the quarterfinals of the Doha Open.

Later Friday, sixth-seeded Jeremy Chardy faces Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in an all-French quarterfinal, while Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus plays Radu Albot of Macedonia.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

