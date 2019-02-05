Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Ohio St.
|10
|3
|3
|2
|35
|55
|31
|17
|5
|4
|Minnesota
|8
|7
|3
|0
|27
|60
|52
|11
|12
|4
|Notre Dame
|7
|8
|2
|2
|25
|41
|48
|14
|10
|3
|Michigan
|6
|7
|4
|2
|24
|50
|51
|10
|11
|6
|Michigan St.
|6
|8
|4
|2
|24
|51
|63
|10
|13
|5
|Wisconsin
|5
|6
|5
|2
|22
|45
|51
|9
|12
|5
|Penn St.
|6
|9
|1
|1
|20
|62
|68
|14
|10
|2
Minnesota at Penn St., 5 p.m.
Michigan St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Penn St., 5 p.m.
Michigan St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Michigan at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Ohio St., 5 p.m.
Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
Penn St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Ohio St., 5 p.m.
Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
