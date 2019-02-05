Big Ten Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Ohio St. 10 3 3 2 35 55 31 17 5 4 Minnesota 8 7 3 0 27 60 52 11 12 4 Notre Dame 7 8 2 2 25 41 48 14 10 3 Michigan 6 7 4 2 24 50 51 10 11 6 Michigan St. 6 8 4 2 24 51 63 10 13 5 Wisconsin 5 6 5 2 22 45 51 9 12 5 Penn St. 6 9 1 1 20 62 68 14 10 2

___

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Penn St., 5 p.m.

Michigan St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Penn St., 5 p.m.

Michigan St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

Michigan at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 15

Minnesota at Ohio St., 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Penn St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 16

Minnesota at Ohio St., 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.