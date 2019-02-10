Big Ten Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Ohio St. 12 3 3 2 41 61 33 19 5 4 Michigan 8 7 4 2 30 60 56 12 11 6 Minnesota 8 9 3 0 27 64 65 11 14 4 Penn St. 8 9 1 1 26 75 72 16 10 2 Notre Dame 7 8 2 2 25 41 48 14 10 3 Michigan St. 6 10 4 2 24 56 73 10 15 5 Wisconsin 5 8 5 2 22 47 57 9 14 5

Friday’s Games

Penn St. 7, Minnesota 2

Michigan 5, Michigan St. 3

Ohio St. 2, Wisconsin 1, OT

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. 6, Minnesota 2

Michigan 5, Michigan St. 2

Ohio St. 4, Wisconsin 1

Tuesday’s Game

Michigan at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 15

Minnesota at Ohio St., 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Penn St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 16

Minnesota at Ohio St., 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

