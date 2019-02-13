Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Ohio St.
|12
|3
|3
|2
|41
|61
|33
|19
|5
|4
|Michigan
|8
|8
|4
|2
|30
|62
|61
|12
|12
|6
|Notre Dame
|8
|8
|2
|2
|28
|46
|50
|15
|10
|3
|Minnesota
|8
|9
|3
|0
|27
|64
|65
|11
|14
|4
|Penn St.
|8
|9
|1
|1
|26
|75
|72
|16
|10
|2
|Michigan St.
|6
|10
|4
|2
|24
|56
|73
|10
|15
|5
|Wisconsin
|5
|8
|5
|2
|22
|47
|57
|9
|14
|5
___
Notre Dame 5, Michigan 2
Minnesota at Ohio St., 5 p.m.
Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
Penn St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Ohio St., 5 p.m.
Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Notre Dame at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan, 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at Penn St., 7 p.m.
