The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Big Ten Glance

February 13, 2019 11:09 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Ohio St. 12 3 3 2 41 61 33 19 5 4
Michigan 8 8 4 2 30 62 61 12 12 6
Notre Dame 8 8 2 2 28 46 50 15 10 3
Minnesota 8 9 3 0 27 64 65 11 14 4
Penn St. 8 9 1 1 26 75 72 16 10 2
Michigan St. 6 10 4 2 24 56 73 10 15 5
Wisconsin 5 8 5 2 22 47 57 9 14 5

Tuesday’s Game

Notre Dame 5, Michigan 2

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Ohio St., 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Penn St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Ohio St., 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 22

Ohio St. at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 23

Notre Dame at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Penn St., 7 p.m.

