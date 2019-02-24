Big Ten Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Ohio St. 12 6 4 3 43 72 48 19 8 5 Minnesota 11 10 3 0 36 76 75 14 15 4 Notre Dame 10 10 2 2 34 56 58 17 12 3 Michigan 9 8 5 2 34 69 66 13 12 7 Penn St. 10 11 1 1 32 94 89 18 12 2 Wisconsin 7 10 5 2 28 60 74 11 16 5 Michigan St. 7 11 4 2 27 64 81 11 16 5

___

Friday’s Games

Michigan 4, Ohio St. 2

Penn St. 8, Wisconsin 2

Notre Dame 3, Minnesota 2

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 2, Notre Dame 1

Ohio St. 4, Michigan 3, 2OT

Wisconsin 7, Penn St. 3

Friday, March 1

Michigan St. at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Michigan at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 2

Michigan St. at Ohio St., 5 p.m.

Penn St. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Michigan at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

End Regular Season

