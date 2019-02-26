Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Ohio St.
|12
|6
|4
|3
|43
|72
|48
|19
|8
|5
|Minnesota
|11
|10
|3
|0
|36
|76
|75
|14
|15
|4
|Notre Dame
|10
|10
|2
|2
|34
|56
|58
|17
|12
|3
|Michigan
|9
|8
|5
|2
|34
|69
|66
|13
|12
|7
|Penn St.
|10
|11
|1
|1
|32
|94
|89
|18
|12
|2
|Wisconsin
|7
|10
|5
|2
|28
|60
|74
|11
|16
|5
|Michigan St.
|7
|11
|4
|2
|27
|64
|81
|11
|16
|5
___
Michigan St. at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Michigan at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Michigan St. at Ohio St., 5 p.m.
Penn St. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Michigan at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
End Regular Season
Big Ten tournament first round, game 1
Big Ten tournament first round, game 2
Big Ten tournament first round, game 3 (if necessary)
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.