Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bill for mobile sports betting passes Rhode Island Senate

February 13, 2019 5:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A bill to allow mobile wagering for sports betting in Rhode Island has passed the state Senate.

The Senate approved the bill Wednesday.

Expanding sports betting is a top priority for Democratic Senate President Dominick Ruggerio. He introduced the bill to enable the creation of an app that people could use to access the sports betting offerings at Twin River Casino from anywhere in Rhode Island.

Currently, bets must be placed in person at the Twin River casinos in Lincoln and Tiverton.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Ruggerio is seeking to address complaints of long lines at the casino and add to the state’s coffers. Rhode Island gets 51 percent of sports betting revenue.

The measure now moves to the House of Representatives, where Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has introduced similar legislation.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen return from deployment in southwest Asia

Today in History

1945: US Marines invade Iwo Jima

Get our daily newsletter.