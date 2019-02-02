Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bills name Hall receivers coach; Hire Dorsey to coach QBs

February 2, 2019 3:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have promoted Chad Hall to wide receivers coach and hired Ken Dorsey as quarterbacks coach.

Hall is a former NFL receiver who spent the past two seasons as an offensive assistant on Bills coach Sean McDermott’s staff. He replaces Terry Robiskie, who was fired last month after one season in Buffalo.

Dorsey spent last year as an assistant athletic director at Florida International. He spent the previous seven seasons with the Panthers, including five as Carolina’s quarterbacks coach.

It was in Carolina where Dorsey worked on the same staff as McDermott, who was the Panthers’ defensive coordinator.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Dorsey is a former NFL quarterback and played a role in grooming Cam Newton in Carolina. In Buffalo, he will be responsible for helping continue developing Josh Allen, who had a 5-6 record as a rookie starter.

Dorsey replaces David Culley, who was hired by the Baltimore Ravens last week to become their assistant head coach, receivers assistant and passing game coordinator.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|8 6th Global Conference on Education,...
2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.