Blackhawks-Ducks Sum

Chicago 0 2 2—4 Anaheim 0 2 1—3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Chicago, DeBrincat 35 (Gustafsson, Strome), 0:49 (pp). 2, Anaheim, Shore 7 (Manson, Lindholm), 4:22 (sh). 3, Chicago, Anisimov 11 (Keith, Crawford), 16:42 (sh). 4, Anaheim, Rowney 5 (Kesler), 18:37.

Third Period_5, Anaheim, Terry 2 (Grant), 5:35. 6, Chicago, DeBrincat 36 (Toews, Gustafsson), 15:06. 7, Chicago, Kane 40 (Toews, Saad), 19:43.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 13-10-12_35. Anaheim 8-15-9_32.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 1 of 4; Anaheim 0 of 1.

Goalies_Chicago, Crawford 7-14-2 (32 shots-29 saves). Anaheim, Miller 6-4-1 (35-31).

A_16,689 (17,174). T_2:30.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Trent Knorr.

