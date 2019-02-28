Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blackhawks-Ducks Sums

February 28, 2019 12:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago 0 2 2—4
Anaheim 0 2 1—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Lindholm, ANA, (holding), 14:37.

Second Period_1, Chicago, DeBrincat 35 (Gustafsson, Strome), 0:49 (pp). 2, Anaheim, Shore 7 (Manson, Lindholm), 4:22 (sh). 3, Chicago, Anisimov 11 (Keith, Crawford), 16:42 (sh). 4, Anaheim, Rowney 5 (Kesler), 18:37. Penalties_Rakell, ANA, served by Terry, Major (boarding), 0:35; Rakell, ANA, Misconduct (misconduct), 0:35; Anaheim bench, served by Sprong (too many men on the ice), 8:02; Murphy, CHI, (hooking), 15:48.

Third Period_5, Anaheim, Terry 2 (Grant), 5:35. 6, Chicago, DeBrincat 36 (Toews, Gustafsson), 15:06. 7, Chicago, Kane 40 (Toews, Saad), 19:43. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 13-10-12_35. Anaheim 8-15-9_32.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 1 of 4; Anaheim 0 of 1.

Goalies_Chicago, Crawford 7-14-2 (32 shots-29 saves). Anaheim, Miller 6-4-1 (35-31).

A_16,689 (17,174). T_2:30.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Trent Knorr.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|6 DC Blockchain Summit 2019
3|6 Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium
3|7 Information Technology General Controls
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors combat a simulated fire aboard ship

Today in History

1974: President Nixon sings with Pearl Bailey

Get our daily newsletter.