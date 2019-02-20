Listen Live Sports

Blackhawks-Red Wings Sums

February 20, 2019 10:24 pm
 
Chicago 3 1 0 1—5
Detroit 1 0 3 0—4

First Period_1, Chicago, Anisimov 10, 1:39. 2, Detroit, Larkin 25 (Mantha, Hronek), 6:37. 3, Chicago, Saad 21 (Sikura, Ward), 12:04. 4, Chicago, DeBrincat 33 (Strome, Gustafsson), 16:51. Penalties_Anisimov, CHI, (holding), 18:27.

Second Period_5, Chicago, Kane 37 (Gustafsson), 1:17. Penalties_Forsling, CHI, (slashing), 11:38; Rasmussen, DET, (tripping), 18:05.

Third Period_6, Detroit, Larkin 26 (Daley, Mantha), 4:19. 7, Detroit, Athanasiou 21 (Mantha, Larkin), 5:23 (pp). 8, Detroit, Athanasiou 22 (Mantha, Green), 18:34. Penalties_Gustafsson, CHI, (delay of game), 4:46; Kane, CHI, (tripping), 6:36.

Overtime_9, Chicago, Kane 38 (Gustafsson, Toews), 2:42. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 7-5-5-3_20. Detroit 15-5-12-3_35.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 1; Detroit 1 of 4.

Goalies_Chicago, Ward 14-9-4 (35 shots-31 saves). Detroit, Howard 17-16-5 (8-4), Bernier 6-13-4 (12-11).

A_18,806 (20,000). T_2:38.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Steve Miller.

