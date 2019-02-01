Blackhawks-Sabres Sums

|Chicago
First Period_1, Chicago, Caggiula 8 (Forsling), 18:38. Penalties_Gustafsson, CHI, (delay of game), 1:15; Toews, CHI, (roughing), 18:49; Ristolainen, BUF, (interference), 18:49.
Second Period_2, Chicago, Kane 30 (Gustafsson, Caggiula), 0:50. 3, Chicago, Keith 2 (DeBrincat, Kane), 5:06. 4, Buffalo, Eichel 17 (Skinner, Ristolainen), 18:05. 5, Chicago, Saad 16 (Kruger, Kampf), 19:39. Penalties_Pilut, BUF, (slashing), 5:53; Anisimov, CHI, (tripping), 10:22; Thompson, BUF, (interference), 20:00.
Third Period_6, Buffalo, Pominville 11 (Skinner, Bogosian), 3:39. 7, Buffalo, Okposo 9 (Mittelstadt, Sheary), 7:16 (pp). 8, Chicago, Murphy 2 (Kane, Toews), 11:24. 9, Chicago, Kane 31 (Seabrook, Caggiula), 17:13. 10, Chicago, Saad 17, 19:22. Penalties_Murphy, CHI, (hooking), 5:44.
Shots on Goal_Chicago 7-15-8_30. Buffalo 14-12-17_43.
Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 2; Buffalo 1 of 3.
Goalies_Chicago, Ward 9-8-4 (43 shots-40 saves). Buffalo, Ullmark 10-5-3 (7-5), Hutton 15-15-3 (22-18).
A_18,205 (19,070). T_2:25.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Scott Driscoll.
