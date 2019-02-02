Blackhawks-Wild Sum

|Chicago
|0
|2
|1
|1—4
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|2
|0—3
First Period_1, Minnesota, Zucker 14 (Granlund, Suter), 8:22 (pp).
Second Period_2, Chicago, DeBrincat 26 (Kahun, Strome), 7:51. 3, Chicago, Gustafsson 9 (Strome, Kahun), 14:47.
Third Period_4, Minnesota, Koivu 8 (Parise, Spurgeon), 8:11. 5, Chicago, Toews 23 (Kane, DeBrincat), 15:25 (pp). 6, Minnesota, Rask 2 (Greenway, Foligno), 16:58.
Overtime_7, Chicago, Gustafsson 10 (Toews, DeBrincat), 1:19 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Chicago 8-14-7-2_31. Minnesota 8-11-12_31.
Power-play opportunities_Chicago 2 of 5; Minnesota 1 of 4.
Goalies_Chicago, Delia 5-2-3 (31 shots-28 saves). Minnesota, Stalock 6-5-1 (31-27).
A_19,114 (18,064). T_2:38.
Referees_Reid Anderson, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Trent Knorr.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.