The Associated Press
 
Blackhawks-Wild Sums

February 2, 2019 11:40 pm
 
Chicago 0 2 1 1—4
Minnesota 1 0 2 0—3

First Period_1, Minnesota, Zucker 14 (Granlund, Suter), 8:22 (pp). Penalties_Spurgeon, MIN, (hooking), 0:21; Murphy, CHI, (tripping), 7:37; Seabrook, CHI, (tripping), 10:31; Hunt, MIN, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 14:51; Staal, MIN, (tripping), 18:20.

Second Period_2, Chicago, DeBrincat 26 (Kahun, Strome), 7:51. 3, Chicago, Gustafsson 9 (Strome, Kahun), 14:47. Penalties_Hayden, CHI, Major (fighting), 3:27; Hendricks, MIN, Major (fighting), 3:27; Minnesota bench, served by Greenway (delay of game), 14:47; Keith, CHI, (tripping), 18:52.

Third Period_4, Minnesota, Koivu 8 (Parise, Spurgeon), 8:11. 5, Chicago, Toews 23 (Kane, DeBrincat), 15:25 (pp). 6, Minnesota, Rask 2 (Greenway, Foligno), 16:58. Penalties_DeBrincat, CHI, (hooking), 2:19; Pateryn, MIN, (cross checking), 14:32; Suter, MIN, (delay of game), 19:41.

Overtime_7, Chicago, Gustafsson 10 (Toews, DeBrincat), 1:19 (pp). Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 8-14-7-2_31. Minnesota 8-11-12_31.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 2 of 5; Minnesota 1 of 4.

Goalies_Chicago, Delia 5-2-3 (31 shots-28 saves). Minnesota, Stalock 6-5-1 (31-27).

A_19,114 (18,064). T_2:38.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Trent Knorr.

