Blagojevic leads Hartford over Binghamton 96-76

February 27, 2019 10:13 pm
 
VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — George Blagojevic had a career-high 32 points to lead Hartford to a 96-76 win over Binghamton on Wednesday night. Blagojevic was outscored by the Bearcats’ Sam Sessoms, who had 34 points, also a season high.

Blagojevic made 16 of 18 shots. He added nine rebounds.

J.R. Lynch had 17 points for Hartford (16-13, 9-5 America East Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. Travis Weatherington added 15 points and seven rebounds.

The 96 points were a season best for Hartford.

Caleb Stewart had 22 points for the Bearcats (8-21, 4-10). J.C. Show added 11 points. Chancellor Barnard had 11 rebounds.

The Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Bearcats on the season. Hartford defeated Binghamton 86-60 on Jan. 30. Hartford plays Albany at home on Saturday. Binghamton plays Maine on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

