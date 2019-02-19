Listen Live Sports

Blue Jackets-Canadiens Sum

February 19, 2019 10:49 pm
 
Columbus 0 1 1—2
Montreal 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Montreal, Domi 20 (Reilly), 1:21. 2, Montreal, Byron 11 (Kotkaniemi, Weber), 17:12.

Second Period_3, Columbus, Anderson 21 (Jenner), 1:05.

Third Period_4, Columbus, Foligno 15 (Jenner, Anderson), 9:07. 5, Montreal, Tatar 19 (Kotkaniemi, Benn), 13:08.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 9-12-12_33. Montreal 12-7-13_32.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 2; Montreal 0 of 3.

Goalies_Columbus, Bobrovsky 24-18-1 (32 shots-29 saves). Montreal, Price 24-16-5 (33-31).

A_20,858 (21,288). T_2:26.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Michel Cormier.

